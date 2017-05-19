Car dealership scoops customer service award

The Evans Halshaw Ford dealership in Kirkintilloch have won a regional award for their work with the Motability Car Scheme. The Dealer Award accolade is part of a programme of awards, launched last year by Motability Operations, to recognise and reward outstanding customer service provided by local Motability dealerships using customer feedback and reviews.

Gordon Naismith, Dealer Principal at Evans Halshaw, said: “All of us at Evans Halshaw Ford Kirkintilloch are incredibly proud to win this Motability Dealer Award and are pleased to be recognised for our dedication to working in partnership with the Scheme, which is renowned for its high standards.”

All winners of the quarterly awards are automatically entered into the national, annual awards which are announced at the beginning of the following year.

Peter Wilson, General Manager – Dealer Relations at Motability Operations, explains: “The focus of these awards is to thank our dealer partners for providing a consistently positive customer service experience, after all, they are often the first point of contact for our customers. It’s important for us to recognise our dealer partners who go above and beyond when representing the Motability Scheme and highlight those who are setting a great example of how to do it well, like Evans Halshaw Ford Kirkintilloch. Many congratulations to them on their award.”

Celebrating their Motability Dealer Award win, Anyone who receives the Higher Rate Mobility Component of the Disability Living Allowance, the Enhanced Rate of the Mobility Component of Personal Independence Payment, War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement or Armed Forces Independence Payment can exchange their weekly payment to lease a new car through the Motability Scheme. Insurance, servicing, RAC breakdown assistance and replacement tyres are included in the cost of the lease.

For more information about the Motability Scheme and to find your local dealer, visit www.motability.co.uk or call 0800 953 7000.

For more information on Evans Halshaw Ford Kirkintilloch please call 0141 775 3100 or visit http://www.evanshalshaw.com/dealers/ford-kirkintilloch/