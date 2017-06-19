Car demolishes wall and bursts into flames in dramatic accident

A man and woman have been arrested after a car ploughed into a wall at an entrance to a block of flats and burst into flames.

The crash happened around 6.30am on Saturday, June 17 at Beechwood Court, just off Drymen Road in Bearsden.

Part of the wall was demolished in the accident but incredibly there are no reports of any injuries.

The vehicle was towed away by emergency services.

Police said they received a call about a vehicle on fire and arrested a 24-year-old man and 25-year-old woman shortly after the accident at nearby Milngavie Road.

They are both due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court this week on a variety of charges including the alleged theft of a vehicle.