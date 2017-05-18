Car found in Bishopbriggs may be linked to ‘gangland’ shooting

A burned out vehicle discovered in Bishopbriggs may have links to a shooting in Glasgow early this morning.

The silver Volkswagen car was found by police today at Balmuildy Road.

A 37-year-old man is being treated for facial wounds after being shot in the face while driving his car in Glasgow city centre around midnight.

Steven Daniel, who is also known as Bonzo, was attacked on Craighall Road. Medical staff have described his condition as stable.

He is believed to be the nephew of gangland figure Jamie Daniel, who died last year after a battle with cancer.

Police are treating the shooting as a targeted attack.

The victim was driving a dark blue Skoda Octavia south on Saracen Street when two cars began to pursue him at speed on to Craighall Street near to Dobbie’s Loan at the slip road to the M8, causing him to bring the vehicle to a stop.

After the shooting the vehicles made off in an easterly direction.

Detectives have recovered two vehicles - the Volkswagen, and a black Audi vehicle at Forge Street, Germiston. Both had been set on fire.

Forensic officers are conducting an examination of both vehicles to ascertain whether they are linked to the incident.

It is not known how many occupants were in the other two vehicles at this stage.

Police are carrying out ballistic and forensic examinations to ascertain the type of weapon used.

Craighall Road at the slip road to the M8 remains closed and local diversions are in place.

Police said enquiries are at an early stage but detectives are to extensively review CCTV and carry out door-to-door enquiries in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector John Kennedy said: “We are at a very early stage in this inquiry but I do believe this is a targeted attack and we are treating it as an attempted murder. I appreciate that people will automatically want to link this to other incidents in the past few months but until I know more, I am unable to confirm that is the case.

“Understandably, the local community and businesses will be concerned by this incident but I have a team of experienced detectives dedicated to this inquiry to establish the full circumstances. There are also high-visibility patrols by uniformed officers throughout the local area.

“What I would say is that I believe there are people in our communities who know who is responsible for this incident. There are brothers, sisters, parents and other family members who know exactly what is going on and who is behind it.

“This victim appears to have been targeted but he’s also someone’s son and if there are people out there who know anything about who is responsible, I would urge them to do the right thing and contact us.

“I would appeal to the general public for their assistance in helping us with our enquiries. If anyone saw the Skoda vehicle being pursued down Saracen Street and onto Craighall Road, please get in touch us. Similarly, if anyone heard anything or saw the incident near to the slip road on to the M8, please get in contact with us, as it’s important we establish exactly what happened.

“It may be that you saw someone in a car acting suspiciously near the area or you feel something just didn’t seem right. Please get in contact with us at Govan Police Station on 101 quoting incident number 0039 of 18th May 2017. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where you can provide information anonymously.”