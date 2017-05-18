Search

Car stolen in broad daylight

A car was stolen from Bearsden.

A car worth about £9,000 was stolen from Bearsden on Friday, May 12.

The Volkswagon Passat was taken from Killermont Road, Bearsden at around 12pm/12.10pm.

If you saw anything please contact Kirkintilloch Police Office on 101.