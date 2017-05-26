Care home group’s bid to empower staff

Care provider Pacific Care says it’s first in the sector to work with the Royal College of Nursing on a Clinical Leadership Programme.

As part of their commitment to staff development, Pacific Care approached the RCN to bring this programme to Scotland’s Care Home Sector.

Pacific Care Healthcare Director, Janice Allan said, “The nursing sector is under increasing amounts of pressure with recruitment shortages and Brexit looming ahead.

“We want to empower our staff and support them in being the best they can be, for their own satisfaction, job security and ultimately for the benefit of our residents through staff continuity and quality of care.”

Four nursing team members (pictured) Jemma Stevenson and Sue Mackle from Mosswood Care Home, Linwood and Fe Albana and Richard Wilson from Lillyburn Care Home, Kirkintilloch worked closely with RCN’s facilitator, Sue Nash over nine months to complete the programme.

Sue said, “It has been a pleasure working with Janice Allan, Healthcare Director with Pacific Care, and experiencing the beautifully designed care homes that the company operate for people with Dementia. Sue, Richard, Fe and Jemma have been a pleasure to work with.

”They have all made a huge effort and have come a long way on their leadership journey. I wish them well in the future.”