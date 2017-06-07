Carer claims she ‘accidentally’ spent hundreds of pounds on colleague’s bank card

A carer who spent hundreds of pounds using her colleague’s bank card has been struck off the social care register.

The woman, who cannot be named due to health reasons, stole her fellow carer’s bank card while they were working together at Westerton Care Home on Maxwell Avenue in Bearsden between April 2015 and January 2016.

She spent £301.70 in total over a nine month period and only repaid the money when she was challenged about it.

She claimed that she had spent the money by accident however bosses at the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) weren’t convinced.

Following a hearing the SSSC said her actions were ‘dishonest’ and caused distress to the victim.

They added: “Using your colleague’s bank details, without her permission, to make numerous purchases was dishonest and an abuse of the trust that had been placed in you when allowing you to access personal information.

“There is a pattern of dishonest behaviour over a nine month period which persisted despite you being challenged by your colleague over your use of their bank details to make purchases.

“The repayments of your colleague’s money only occurred when you were challenged about the missing money.

“You have maintained that your use of the bank details was accidental.

“The persistent nature of your behaviour does not support this version of events.”

The panel ruled that her behaviour had fallen “well below” the standards expected of a social service worker and would undermine confidence in the Register and the SSSC as Regulator if no action was taken.

They added: “Given the significant abuse of trust that has occurred there is a need to protect vulnerable people from similar behaviour.

“You have shown limited insight about the impact of your behaviour and this indicates that the likelihood of you repeating the behaviour is high.”

The woman’s removal from the social work register took effect on May 26, 2017.