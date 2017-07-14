Cash for community groups

The Chryston and Muirhead Business Community recently gave eight local ‘good causes’ a donation of £250 each to help support their ongoing activities and to allow them the opportunity to expand their offering.

One of the recipients was St. Barbara’s Youth Club who were only too delighted recently to receive the cheque from CMBC members; Joyce Scott (Muirhead Dental Practice) and Catherine Kelly (Muirhead Flowers).

St Barbara’s Youth Club meets four nights per week and offer a range of activities to the local community including; badminton, games nights, junior disability sessions and senior disability sessions.

Pat Ferrie of St.Barbara’s Youth Club said “It is a great gesture from the members of the business group to give us this money, it means a lot to us. It will help us to continue to expand our offering so that we can support more families in the local community”.

Speaking about the group’s donation Catherine Kelly said: “Many of the members of the business group have grown up in the Muirhead and Chryston area and as such will probably have come into contact with the good work that the St.Barbara’s Youth Club does, so it is great to be in a position to support them through this donation and help them to continue to provide these much needed services to our local community”.