Cathedral welcomes choir

Kirkintilloch Male Voice Choir entertained an audience of locals and tourists when they opened the Summer Lunchtime Recital Season at Glasgow Cathedral recently.

The 50 choir members were performing in aid of the charity ‘Music in the Cathedral’.

It’s the latest prestigious venue to host the choir, joining St Ninian’s Cathedral in Perth, Ripon Cathedral and Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

Sally McLellan the choir’s Musical Director said: “It was tremendous to sing in such a beautiful setting of Glasgow Cathedral. The response we had to our performance from such an appreciative audience made the concert a wonderful experience to have been involved in.”

The choir sang some well know pieces such as Highland Cathedral, Morte Criste and Gwahoddiad.

David Burns, the choir accompanist, played the Cathedral’s organ prior to the concert as well as playing a solo during the concert.