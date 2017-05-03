CCTV images repeased by police investigating St Patrick’s Day assault

Police Scotland has released pictures of a man that officers believe may be able to assist them with their enquiries following an assault on a young woman near Revolution Bar, in Glasgow’s Renfield Street.

At around 12.25am on Saturday, March 18 March, a 20-year-old woman was sitting in a doorway waiting on a taxi when she was approached by a man who assaulted her.

Detectives are keen to speak to the man in the images as they believe that he may have information that will assist them with their ongoing investigation.

The man is described as white, 20-30 years of age, approx. 5’8” tall, slim build and with brown hair.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a light coloured jacket, with a black cardigan or waistcoat and a white shirt underneath.

He was also wearing dark trousers and distinctive trainers, with a white rim and white toe, possible Converse. He was last seen walking north on Renfield Street at its junction with Bath Street.

Detective Constable Paul Houston from Stewart Street Police Office said: “A young female has been left in a state of shock and distress having been assaulted following a night out with friends. This was a terrifying attack that took place in Glasgow City Centre which left her deeply upset.

“The City Centre was busy with St Patrick’s day revellers and I’m appealing for the identification of this male as we believe he may be able to assist with the ongoing investigation.

“I would urge anyone who recognises the man in the images, or who has information which may assist the investigation to contact Stewart Street Police Office through 101. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”