Cera Impala & The New Prohibition Milngavie concert

Cera Impala & The New Prohibition are going to perform at Milngavie Folk Club in the Fraser Centre, Milngavie, on Saturday, February 18.

Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Cera Impala is a banjo, ukulele and guitar-wielding mama who oozes wild style. Her voice is unique yet timeless, with writing style just as magical. She creates songs that feel instantly familiar. Cera performs with her hand-picked band, The New Prohibition, featuring the talents of Joel “Jello” Sanderson on double bass and “Dr.” Dirk Ronneburg on fiddle.

Doors open 7.30pm. Tickets £12 - available from Art Forum or Haydock Music, both in Milngavie, or by phoning 07743 885991 or email JMSCONCERTS.CO.UK.