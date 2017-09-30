Championships in 2024 are strictly Irish dancing

Glasgow will host the prestigious World Irish Dancing Championships for a record sixth time when the event returns to the city in 2024.

Widely regarded as the Olympics of Irish dance, the “Worlds” is reckoned the largest and most coveted Irish dancing contest on the global circuit and has run for almost 50 years.

It has a major fan base across the country, but perhaps particularly in the west of Scotland.

Glasgow was the first non-Irish city to stage the Championships in 2002 and by 2024 will have held it more times than any other destination outside of Ireland.

In March 2024, the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) will provide the backdrop to the week-long spectacle, which is expected to attract around 5,000 competitors across solo, céilí, figure-choreography and dance drama categories in a variety of age-groups.

Aged from eight to 30, competitors will travel from more than 35 countries including Ireland, England, France, Russia, South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Australia, Canada and the USA.

A further 15,000 spectators, comprising teachers, family and supporters are expected to make the trip.

James McCutcheon, championship chairman, An Coimisiún le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG), the governing body which regulates Irish dancing worldwide, said: “We’re thrilled that the World Irish Dancing Championships will be returning to Glasgow in 2024. The Worlds is the Olympics of Irish dance, with elite dancers from every corner of the globe competing to be crowned the best of the best.

“The warm welcome that our competitors, coaches and supporters receive in Glasgow is second to none, which is why they just love coming back.

“It’s a vibrant and friendly city and the SEC campus will provide a truly world-class platform for world-class dancing.”