Changes announced to bus services at Bishopbriggs

Local bus operator First Glasgow has this morning advised customers of changes to services in the Auchinairn area due to ongoing roadworks.

During July 31 until August 4, Service 10 will be unable to serve Auchinairn Road between Northgate Road and Colston Road, Balgrayhill Road or Atlas Road north of Wellfield Street.

Customers are advised that the nearest alternative bus stops will be:

· Northgate Road (Services 10 and 57)

· Atlas Road (Service 10)

· Balgrayhill Road (Service 88)

Andrew Jarvis, First Glasgow Managing Director, said: “First Glasgow has been working to reduce the impact of this diversion on our services in the Auchinairn area.

“We realise this may cause some inconvenience for customers but this is as a result of factors beyond our control.”

More details are available on the First Glasgow website at www.firstgroup.com/greater-glasgow