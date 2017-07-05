Changes to bus services due to closure of Auchinairn Road

Local bus operator First Glasgow is advising customers of a number of changes to services due to temporary road closures at Auchinairn Road over the summer.

Auchinairn Road is closed between Northgate Road and Colston Road for resurfacing work from Sunday, 2 July until Monday, 17 July, 2017.

During this time, Service 10 will not serve this section of route, Balgrayhill Road or Atlas Road north of Wellfield Street.

During the closure the nearest alternative bus stops are located at:

· Northgate Road (Services 10 and 57)

· Atlas Road (Service 10)

· Balgrayhill Road (Service 88)

More details are available on the First Glasgow website at https://www.firstgroup.com