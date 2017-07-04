Charities benefit from film show memorial for Kenneth

A unique film show fundraiser staged by a Lennoxtown woman in honour of her late brother has raised nearly £1,800 for two worthy causes.

Kenneth Turlewicz suffered from heart disease and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) most of his life, and tragically died an untimely death ten years ago.

His sister Ilona Wewiorski wanted to do something special to mark the anniversary of his passing, and decided to stage a fundraiser based on a film theme, as cinema was one of the greatest loves of his life.

So she set about organising a private screening of his favourite film, Amadeus - a fictional account of the life of Mozart - in the Glasgow Film Theatre.

She received written support from the film’s director, Milos Forman and renowned actors Roy Dotrice and Simon Callow, as well a story by Elizabeth Berridge, who plays Mozart’s wife Constanze in the film.

The evening was a superb success, and the charities Shelter and OCD Action have shared the £1,728 it managed to raise.

Ilona, thanking all who contributed, said: “The charities are delighted and very grateful - as am I.”