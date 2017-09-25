Charities invited to cash in

Kirkintilloch’s SNP parliamentarians have invited good causes to come to a funding fair they have organised next week.

The Big Lottery Fund, Sportscotland, the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Robertson Trust will be on hand with information about funding opportunities.

Rona Mackay MSP and Stuart McDonald MP have jointly organised the event for Monday October 2 at Hillhead Community Education Centre. Ms Mackay said: “There are so many amazing community groups and charities that Stuart and I have worked with which can benefit from our funding fayre.

“I consider it an opportunity for good causes to access funding that many might not have known they would be able to before.

“This would in turn help them fulfil their goals in our communities.”

Mr McDonald said: “Rona and I are very excited about this event, as it’ll give us the chance to meet with more local groups and help them get hooked up with some funding, that many desperately need.

“As a general principle, it is incredibly important that MSPs and MPs support the charities and good causes at work in their constituencies.”

The funding fair will run from 10am-noon. For further info, call the community centre at 0141 777 3099.