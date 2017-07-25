Charity bowled over by fundraising tournament

Bowlers took to the green recently for a match dedicated to raising cash for a charity close to club members’ hearts.

The tournament at Auchinloch Bowling Club saw home players take on a team from the truly unique Friends of CHAS Bowling Club.

The club was set up 10 years ago by a group of enthusiastic bowlers to specifically raise money in support of the work of the former Childrens Hospice Association Scotland, which was recently renamed Childrens Hospices Across Scotland.

All funds raised go to CHAS, which is the only charity in Scotland that provides vital hospice services for children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

The club’s bowlers play regular outdoor games at various bowling clubs across west and central Scotland during the summer months, while in the winter months they raise further funds for CHAS with indoor sessions at the West of Scotland Indoor Stadium at Shawfield. All bowlers are welcome to join.

To date Friends of CHAS Bowling Club have raised an incredible £32,993.91, with the game at Auchinloch Bowling Club adding an extra £381.20 to their total.

A club spokesperson thanked all those involved in the event.