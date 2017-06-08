Check out all the upcoming events in our listings guide

Until FRIDAY JUNE 30

Exhibition

Milngavie Art Club Annual Exhibition, featuring a diverse range of mediums and subjects, work will also be available to buy and there will be regular painting demonstrations by art club members, Lillie Art Gallery.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Concert

Strathkelvin Talking Newspaper Association fundraising concert featuring The Kirkintilloch Band and The Kirkintilloch Junior Band, St Ninian’s High School (7.30)

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Event

M&Co, 2 Douglas Street, Milngavie, is hosting a fashion show to raise money for Barnado’s Scotland. Tickets £3 available in-store. (7pm)

JUNE 9, & JUNE 16

Crafts

Mature Makers, Arts and crafts for the over 50s, Milngavie Library CE Centre, Craft Room 2. Contact 07980995698 to book your free place, (12-2pm)

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Activities

Wear your wellies and help take care of Merkland Nature Reserve. From 10.30am-12pm. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet in Reserve car park off Merkland Drive.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Activities

33rd Lenzie Football Festival, 10am-3pm fun fours at Lenzie Academy Astro, 9.30am-4.30pm 2005 and 2001 elevens at Loretto.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Event

West of Scotland FC, Burnbrae, Glasgow Road, Milngavie, is hosting the Bearsden and Milngavie Highland Games.

Actress Katherine Dow Blyton, who plays Harriet Finch in Emmerdale, is this year’s Chieftain and there will be all the traditional games including the Haggis Hurling World Championship, Jellympic Games, Water wars, wrestling, pipe band, heavies, arm wrestling and Scottish dancing as well as fair rides, trade stands, food and drink. FREE entry but donations to local charity Funding Neuro would be gratefully received. (10am to 5pm)

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

Activites

33rd Lenzie Football Festival, 9am-4pm 2006 and 2008 sevens at Lenzie Academy Astro, 10am-2pm 2004 elevens at Loretto.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

Concert

World-renowned classical guitarist Ayman Jarjour plays a special concert to raise cash for Medecins Sans Frontieres, Cairns Church, Buchanan Street, Milngavie (3pm).

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Activities

33rd Lenzie Football Festival, 10am-1.30pm adult sevens at Loretto.

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

ACTIVITIES

33rd Lenzie Football Festival, 10am-1.30pm, 2002 Elevens at Loretto.

JULY 28-30

Circus

Zippos Circus, Woodhead Park, Kirkintilloch. Advance booking is recommended. Visit www.zippos.co.uk

AUGUST 14-18

Festival

Kirkintilloch Canal Festival, boat trips and Story Week, including storytelling trips for younger children, and special excursions for adults - such as a champagne breakfast trip, whisky tasting with Spirit of Alba and the ever-popular Ghiloni’s Friday night Fish Tea. Kirkintilloch.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

Festival

Kirkintilloch Canal Festival Get Active Saturday, featuring live music from Big City, Shardlake and Emma and the Ragmen, fireworks, a food court, cycling, arts and crafts, sports and games. New College Lanarkshire Kirkintilloch Campus.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Festival

Kirkintilloch Canal Festival Gala Sunday, featuring classic cars, market stalls, meet the pirates, art activities, a funfair and carousel, sports and games, dancers, Dunbartonshire Concert Band and Kirkintilloch Male Voice Choir.

