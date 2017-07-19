Check your child’s car seat is safe

Parents and carers of young children in East Dunbartonshire can take advantage of free in-car safety clinics this summer.

We all want our children to travel safely in cars, however, installing a car seat for younger children and babies can prove to be a challenge.

As part of the Good Egg In Car Safety Campaign, East Dunbartonshire Council will be hosting two free in-car safety clinics to provide support and reassurance to concerned parents, grandparents and carers by providing experts who can check their child seats in the car.

The special events are being held at:

n Sainsbury’s, Kirkintilloch on Tuesday, August 8 from 11am-4pm.

n Milngavie on Wednesday, August 9, from 11am-4pm.

Councillor Jim Gibbons, Convenor of the Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee, said: “As a father of four and as a driving instructor, I know how important it is to make sure that children are properly restrained in a correctly fitted child seat or seatbelt, even on the shortest of journeys.

“It is a sad fact that many seats are either incorrectly fitted or unsuitable for the car or the child.

“This means that many babies and children could be at serious risk of injury.

“Many of these injuries can be prevented if children travel in infant carriers, child seats or high-back boosters that are suitable for their height/weight and are securely fitted in the car.

“By popping along to your nearest clinic you can ensure that you have fitted your child car seat correctly and safely.

“There is no requirement to pre-book so just pop along on the day.”

If you can’t make it along to the clinics you can still request a free car seat check at any point in the year by contacting the Council’s Traffic Officer on 0300 123 4510.

For advice on buying a car seat and a comprehensive retailer charter visit the Scottish Good Egg website www.goodeggcarsafety.com.