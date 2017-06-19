Choir to star at cathedral

Kirkintilloch Male Voice Choir (KMVC) is to open the Summer Lunchtime Recital Season at Glasgow Cathedral on Tuesday, July 4, at 1pm.

The choir, who perform extensively throughout the UK, have in recent years performed in Perth’s St Mary’s Cathedral, Ripon Cathedral and Cardiff’s Llandaff Cathedral.

Sally McLellan, the choir’s musical director, said: “Having sang at other prestigious cathedrals throughout Britain in the past we are delighted to have been given the opportunity to perform in Glasgow Cathedral.”

The 50 strong choir will perform many well know pieces such as Highland Cathedral, Morte Criste and Gwahoddiad.

Andrew Forbes, director of music at Glasgow Cathedral, said: “We’re delighted that KMVC will be opening this year’s summer recital series.

“Last year’s series involved performers from almost 20 countries, but it’s even better when we can showcase home-grown talent - especially a group as established as KMVC.

“The drama and power of their singing will be very exciting, resonating in the cathedral’s gothic vaults.”