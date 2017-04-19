Chryston family in plea for help over missing pet

A Chryston family is appealing for help to trace their beloved pet cat who has gone missing.

Seven-year-old Charlie the cat vanished from his home in Peathill Avenue in the Chryston/ Muirhead area on Monday, April 10.

His disappearance has been posted on the Cats protection Branch of Glasgow Facebook site.

The post says he is an outdoor cat who likes his daily adventure but he usually didn’t go out for long or far from home.

As he is microchipped he is not wearing a collar.

If you live near Peathill Avenue, the family are asking to please check huts, garages and any outbuildings that are around your property just to make sure he has not managed to slip in and made a temporary residence without you knowing.

If you recognise Charlie or have any information with regards to his wherabouts please contact the Glasgow branch on 0345 371 2722, email cpglasgow@gmail.com or send a private message.

All the information we have is on the branch website http://bit.ly/2pRb83J.