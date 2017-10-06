Clan weddings can be a bit of a battle

Swords, shields and lots of tartan - plus a handy statue of King Robert I - were essential props for a Battle of the Clans promo to launch tomorrow’s Scottish Wedding Show.

Models Lucy Kerr (former Miss Scotland) and Robbie McIntyre were whisked away to Stirling to pose beside the famous equestrian statue by English sculptor Charles d’Orville Pilkington Jackson, near the presumed site of the 1314 Battle of Bannockburn.

The martial imagery pays homage to Scotland’s historic clans as a nod towards the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology ... and possibly to the current vogue for “heather n’ haggis” made-for-TV series Outlander.

While not all Scots males are Highlanders, a very large number become self-appointed clansmen on their big day, as the perennial popularity of full Highland fig testifies.

Even dyed in the wool Lowlanders (and indeed people from south of the Wall) can usually dust off an ancestor who once lived up some misty glen in days of yore.

But for those who don’t want to look a bit like a well-dressed version of Liam Neeson as Rob Roy there are many other options available at the show, which returns to Glasgow’s SECC this weekend.

New this year is John Amabile’s “Your Wedding Wows!” - billed as the go-to spot for exclusive “live” tips on crafting the perfect elements for your big day.

Some 300 of the UK’s leading wedding suppliers will be there with the promise of advice, exclusive offers and discounts from some of the best in the industry.

Stunning gowns, extravagant wedding cakes, stylish photographers and custom-made wedding stationery are just some of the delights vying for the attention of brides-to-be and their mums (who almost invariably organise weddings).

There’s also a Catwalk Fashion Show - with performances three times a day seating up to 700 people - where attendees are invited to feast their eyes on “the perfect source of inspiration for your picture-perfect wedding look”.

The Live Band Showcase will be making a welcome return, giving visitors the opportunity to see leading performers work their magic on stage, while enjoying live entertainment throughout the day.

Back by popular demand, meanwhile, is the Field of Dreams feature area.

Whether it’s an outdoor wedding ceremony, alfresco cocktail hour or a reception dinner under the stars, “prepare to be inspired with everything from illuminating string lighting and rustic lanterns, to glamping tents and mini prosecco vans.”

We’re told the day wouldn’t be complete without some early wedding celebrations – so “hot-foot it to the Cocktail Bar and pop open a bottle of bubbly”.

Upgraded VIP tickets are available which come with a complimentary glass of Champagne and access to the luxurious VIP lounge.

Online tickets start at £12/£44 for a group of four - and online ticket visitors will be offered a money-off voucher to use at the Cocktail Bar, and receive copies of Scottish Wedding Directory and Tie the Knot Scotland magazines.

Visitors booking tickets online will also be entered into the Show Star Prize competition to win a wedding worth £8,000 at Manorview Hotel venues including Boclair, Lynnhurst, Busby, Torrance and Cornhill.