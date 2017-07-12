Clara’s in tune to raise hundreds for hospice

A six-year-old from Pollokshields tuned in to the idea of fundraising for Glasgow’s Hospice when she was set a challenge at school.

Clara McMorrow, a pupil at Hutchesons Grammar School, raised nearly £400 for the hospice by doing violin practice every day for a week.

Mum Aimee said: “I’m so proud of her. She usually only practices twice a week but she really took on the challenge and did an hour every day, often more, and even a couple of impromptu performances.

“The idea of the challenge was to learn to help others and she was really excited about taking part.”

The hospice was delighted at Clara’s hard work.

“What a fantastic effort, we can’t thank Clara enough. It’s a brilliant challenge and she really stepped up to take it on,” said Ashley Thomson, fundraising manager at The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice.

The hospice recently launched Raise the Roof, the latest phase of its £21 million Brick by Brick Appeal to build a new home in Bellahouston Park, on land gifted by Glasgow City Council.

Work started in September last year and the build is now halfway complete, with patient expected to move in by spring 2018.

You can make a donation of £5 by texting ROOF to 70660.