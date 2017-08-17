Comic capers to help with mental health awareness

Get along to the Regent Centre in Kirkintilloch for some comic capers on Friday, August 19, and Saturday, August 20.

The Comic Con is sponsored by East Dunbartonshire Council Health and Social Care Partnership and aims to raise awareness and provide information about autism and mental health.

There will be a substantial range of stalls to browse, a cosplay contest, a face painter and balloon twister.

Entry is £1/children under five, free.