Concern over relief road delay

Bishopbriggs councillor Gary Pews says he is furious construction of the Bishopbriggs Relief Road is taking so long.

The Herald reported in March this year that it is now likely to be autumn before the new £6.5 million road project is complete.

Councillor Pews said on Monday that residents have contacted him to again express their concerns.

He said: “When this stretch of road was closed in June 2016, the council acknowledged it would cause congestion in other parts of Bishopbriggs, but said ‘the pain would be worth the gain’ and it would only be for eight months and would re-open in February this year. That has come and gone, and now it could be well into the autumn before the road is completed.

“Traffic is being forced to use Park Road and South Crosshill Road to access the main Kirkintilloch Road, which has led to gridlock at times.

“Residents have been contacting me to ask what is going on, and so I want to know why at least some of these problems were not anticipated before the project was allowed to begin, and what steps are being taken to alleviate the congestion elsewhere.

“And crucially, if this delay in the project has led to an overspend on the budget for the road.

“Local drivers are suffering. It’s time this was sorted out.”

In the Herald’s report in March, Thomas Glen, depute chief executive of Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said there had been delays due to the site’s location next to the main Edinburgh-Glasgow rail line, unanticipated issues with works required to be completed by Network Rail related to diverting utilities and ongoing discussions with landowners.

On Monday, Councillor Jim Gibbons, Convener of Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee responded to Councillor Pews.

He said: “Through engagement with stakeholders and partners previous unforeseen issues with public utilities, trackside services and adjacent landowners have all now been resolved.

“The council has been and will continue to work closely with Network Rail in relation to the construction of the bridge to ensure that the Bishopbriggs Relief Road can open at the earliest opportunity.”