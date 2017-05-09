Conservative candidate named for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East

The Scottish Conservatives are the latest political party to announce the name of their candidate for the Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East seat in the General Election.

The party will field Stephen Johnston to fight the election on Thursday, June 8.

Mr Johnston lives in Glasgow’s Hillhead and is a married father of four who has two grandchildren.

He served in the British Army, chalking up 25 years in the logistics-led Royal Corps of Signals - and continued to work in IT after returning to civilian life.

Mr Johnston said: “I am aware that the Scottish Conservatives have been pretty low in the pecking order in areas like this one changes won’t happen overnightHowever, things can change and I’m excited to be in this contest.”

Mr Johnston is the third candidate to announce he is standing in the constituency.

Stuart McDonald will fight the seat for the Scottish Nationalists and Elisha Fisher will represent Scottish Labour.