Could you be a foster carer?

Do you have the drive to improve the lives of children and young people in East Dunbartonshire? Then fostering may be for you.

Foster Care Fortnight 2017, which runs from Monday 8 th to Sunday 21 May 2017, is the ideal opportunity to find out more about the huge rewards that fostering can bring to children, young people, families and foster carers.

Each year, around 40 children and young people need to be looked after away from home in East Dunbartonshire.

Children and young people need foster care when they are not able to remain at home with their birth families. Foster carers provide care in emergencies, for regular planned short breaks, or for longer periods of time, including permanent care.

A foster home can provide the stability and support needed for children and young people to have a better future. The East Dunbartonshire Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) needs committed and caring registered foster carers.

Susan Manion, Chief Officer of the East Dunbartonshire HSCP, said: “We are looking to recruit foster carers to increase and widen the choice of placements available. This will help us match children or sibling groups appropriately to meet their needs.

“All children should feel safe, cared for and understood, and foster carers do an amazing job of giving children and young people that opportunity.

“One of the most rewarding things about being a foster carer is seeing the children grow and flourish, so there are fantastic benefits for them as well as for the children and young people.”

The HSCP welcomes enquiries from individuals or couples of all cultures and backgrounds. To be eligible one adult needs to be at home full time, and you will need to have a spare bedroom.

After you become a carer, you will receive regular support from your supervising Social Worker.

There will also be the opportunity to be involved in training and support groups, as well as regular information and access to specialist support if needed.

A fee and an allowance will be paid to you in recognition of the task that you are undertaking.

For further information, please call 0141 777 3003 and ask to speak to the Care Planning and Placement team. Alternatively, email CPPT.socialwork@eastdunbarton.gov.uk or visit www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/fostercare