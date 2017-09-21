Could you be a waste warrior?

East Dunbartonshire Council has signed up to join Recycle Week’s army of ambassadors in a bid to get Scotland recycling more.

Recycle Week, which runs from September 25 to October 1, is an annual campaign to raise awareness of the importance of recycling.

Zero Waste Scotland will be encouraging people from all over the country to become waste warriors and do their bit by recycling as much as they can.

The council will be holding a number of events for residents to provide information and help about all local waste services as well as national programs such as Love Food, Hate Waste and the National Re-use Helpline.

Although good progress has been made in Scotland, 60 per cent of household waste currently ending up in landfill could be recycled.

Councillor Jim Gibbons, convener of the place, neighbourhood & corporate assets committee, said: “Recycle Week is such a fantastic and worthwhile campaign to be a part of.

“Residents in East Dunbartonshire have already demonstrated their commitment to recycling by increasing recycling rates to 50.7 per cent in the 2015 Scottish Government statistics - a figure above the national

average and an increase of over six per cent from the previous year.

“East Dunbartonshire continues to achieve high recycling rates with over 80 per cent of our residents use their blue and brown recycling bins, but we can’t be complacent.

“We will be getting as many people involved as possible and would encourage other organisations and businesses in East Dunbartonshire to sign up too and join Recycle Week’s army of ambassadors.”

Iain Gulland, Chief Executive, Zero Waste Scotland said: “We are grateful to East Dunbartonshire Council for joining us in spreading the word.

“Recycling in Scotland has vastly improved over the past few years but we still have some way to go to meet the Scottish Government’s target of recycling 70 per cent of our waste by 2025. It is a target that can be achieved if every one of us makes that extra effort to ensure we are recycling as much as we possibly can.”

To sign up to Recycle Week please visit www.zerowastescotland.org.uk/recycleweek2017

Events are being held at the following places:

Bearsden Community Hub, Drymen Road, Bearsden, G61 3QT, on Tuesday, September 26 from 10am to 12pm.

Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre, Woodhead Park, Kirkintilloch, G66 3DD, on Tuesday, September 26 from 2-4pm.

Kirkintilloch Community Hub, 2-4 West High Street, Kirkintilloch, G66 1AD on Thursday, September 28 from 10am to 12pm.

Leisuredrome, 147 Balmuildy Rd, Bishopbriggs, Glasgow G64 3HD on Thursday, September 28 from 2-4pm.