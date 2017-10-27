Could you give Bruiser his forever home?

Glasgow’s SSPCA centre is eager to find this loveable moggy a perfect home in time for Christmas - after a lengthy stay in the isolation unit.

He’s been overlooked by propsective owners until now because he’s had cat flu, and that means he can’t share accomodation with any other cats.

Glasgow Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre Manager Anna O’Donnell said: “Cat flu is highly contagious and even when felines no longer show any symptoms they can still pass this virus on.

“For this reason Bruiser will need to be the only cat in the house.

“He is an affectionate boy who is looking for a home without any young children as he is quite happy to wander about himself.

“Despite being an independent boy, he loves attention and company and we feel he would make the perfect addition to most families.

“As he likes his own space we would love to see him go to a home where he will have access to the outdoors.

“Anyone interested in meeting Bruiser should pop along to our centre any day (closed Tuesday) between 10am and 4pm.”

Anyone who can offer Bruiser a suitable new home is being asked can contact the Glasgow centr on 03000 999 999.