Could you give Ernie a good home?

Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity today launched their new televised advert to raise awareness of the plight of the thousands of unwanted dogs in the UK.

Despite being hailed as a nation of animal lovers the charity revealed they receive a call every 15 minutes from a member of the public looking to give up their dog.

The advert, voiced by actor Martin Clunes, depicts a rescue dog and his balloon counterpart embarking on a dramatic journey to find a loving owner.

One such dog hoping to embark on a journey to a loving home is Ernie from Dogs Trust Glasgow.

Ernie is a seven-year-old Staffordshire Bull terrier who has been at the Rehoming Centre for many months and remains overlooked by potential dog owners.

Sandra Lawton, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Glasgow said: “Dogs are now available via the internet at the click of a button so often people buy them online on a whim, just as they would a pair of shoes, and give little consideration to the lifetime commitment involved in dog ownership. We hope our advert will not only raise awareness of the number of dogs looking for homes but will encourage people to consider rehoming one of the thousands of fantastic rescue dogs in our care.”

“Ernie is a lovely boy who just adores human companionship. He is definitely a firm favourite amongst canine carers and he will always greet you with cuddles and a smile. If you are looking for a couch potato to share the sofa with, Ernie is your man.”

Will the homeless hound find a fur-ever family, watch the short advert to find out: www.dogstrust.org.uk/littleballoondoggy.