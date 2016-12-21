Council boss: ‘No reason’ shared space in Kirkintilloch to blame for accident

There is “no reason” to suggest the shared space roadworks in Kirkintilloch contributed to a recent road accident in the town centre, a council boss has said.

A 17-year-old schoolgirl suffered an injury to her foot after she was struck by a car around 8.45am on Wednesday, December 14.

The accident happened outside Nonna’s Kitchen at Alexandra Street’s junction with Cowgate. There is a courtesy crossing and the pavements have been lowered as part of the ongoing roadworks.

The teenager was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and released after treatment.

This week, Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive, Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “Police Scotland are aware of the incident and there is no reason to suggest that any of the ongoing improvement works were a contributing factor.

“The accident took place at the junction of Alexandra Street and Cowgate, which has never had traffic lights.

“It would be inappropriate for the council to comment further other than to wish the woman a full recovery.”

After the accident happened, council leader Rhondda Geekie tweeted: “This accident was not in the area of shared space.”

However when the Herald contacted her later, she said: “The tweet I put out was only to make it clear which junction was involved as it was not Catherine Street.

“I was unhappy to hear about the accident and obviously we are studying the police report to understand what happened but there had been no change in any controlled crossings in this area.”

After local people expressed their concern, the teenager’s mum Christine Kennedy posted on the Herald’s Facebook page: “Thank you everyone for your good wishes. It was my 17-year-old daughter on her way to school. It was an accident and was outside the corner of Nonna’s.

“Her foot is badly bruised inside and swollen. She is on crutches, could have been a lot worse and it was very dark. I’d like to thank the man who called the ambulance as never got a chance this morning.”

Dad Hugh Kennedy added: “I’d like to thank everyone for their comments. My daughter was not seriously injured (bones can heal) My thoughts are with the driver.”

Hundreds of people have been protesting against the shared space because of safety issues since work began in February.