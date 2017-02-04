Council cash bid to bolster decrepit private homes

Millions of pounds are to be spent trying to improve decaying Glasgow tenements and other homes, many dating from the First World War or earlier.

Around £8million has been committed on work which will include lead pipe replacements and energy efficiency measures - besides trying to ensure factors carry out their duties responsibly.

Nearly two thirds of the city’s housing is private, and much of it is said to be in a poor state of repair.

The authority says its intervention has helped stem the decline, and in some cases has saved properties from demolition.

The council operates a ‘Missing Share’ programme which underwrites the costs of owners who hold back necessary repairs by not paying their share in cases where the majority are willing to pay.

When the work is complete the non-payers are pursued for their full share of the costs, along with a 15 per cent surcharge.