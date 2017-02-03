Council rejects housing plans for Milton of Campsie

Campaigners are claiming victory after East Dunbartonshire’s Planning Board rejected plans for a major housing development at Milton of Campsie.

Councillors voted by 17-3 against planning permission for homes on a greenbelt site near Birdston Road at Milton of Campsie.

The application by CALA Management/Ashfield Land aimed to build 57 homes, with 25% affordable housing, and associated roads and landscaping.

Birdston Road is one of 14 greenbelt sites Scottish Government advisers recently advised should be freed up for development.

The council received 116 objections to the application, which it said was contrary to the current Local Plan.

Planning Board Chair, Councillor Billy Hendry, moved the refusal, which was carried by 17 votes to three.

He said: “I am pleased the application was refused. I had serious reservations about the road layout as regards sight lines and the topography of the proposed development.

“It is also contrary to the current Local Plan, which designates the site as greenbelt.

“We received 116 objections from the local community, which demonstrated the strength of feeling against the proposals.

“Concerns from local residents included greenbelt, road and transport, amenity, impact on the setting of a listed building, school capacity, biodiversity, drainage and other issues.”

The Milton of Campsie Greenbelt Preservation campaign group have led the fight opposing the plans to build homes on greenbelt land off Birdston Road near the historic Kincaid House Hotel and Lilyburn nursing home.

Alan Harris, Secretary of the MOC Greenbelt Preservation campaignsaid: “We are delighted that our elected representatives have listened to the concerns of local residents and overwhelmingly rejected the Cala planning application.

“This is a significant victory but we recognise that Cala could appeal this decision to the Scottish Government. So the fight goes on and we will be ready to present our case to the anticipated public hearing in due course.”

Objections included a range of road safety concerns.

A spokesperson for CALA Homes (West) said: “We are disappointed with East Dunbartonshire Council’s decision and are currently reviewing it.”