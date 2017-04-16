Council urged to help bid to save playgroup

West of Scotland MSP Maurice Golden is to meet council officials in a bid to find a new home for Maxholme Playgroup.

He says the East Dunbartonshire partnership nursery is marking 50 years of service to the Bearsden community this year, but faces closure if new premises cannot be found soon.

The playgroup has been asked to leave its current home in Bearsden Baptist Church’s Maxholme House by June next year, after 48 years of serving the community.

Church development plans mean the premises will no longer be available after June next year.

Mr Golden has written to East Dunbartonshire Council to urge local politicians to get behind the effort to keep the playgroup open.

He said: “It would be incredibly sad to lose such a cherished part of the local community and the vital childcare places it provides for families in Bearsden.’

“I welcome that the council is willing to meet with Maxholme to aid their search for a new home.”