Council urges “keep calm” over barking dogs

North Lanarkshire Council is advising people suffering hours of noise nuisance barking to “keep calm” and talk the problem over with the owner.

The move is part of the authority’s contribution to Noise Action Week, beginning on Minday, which aims to raise awareness of the impact noise has on loal communities.

The authority has highlighted dog barking, as complaints about dogs being left for long periods of time and continuous barking soared to 600 last year.

Operations manager Stephen Llewellyn said: “Dogs bark – it’s natural and normal, however it’s when the barking continues over a longer period of time that it can be annoying to neighbours, who then report this as a noise issue.

“A few simple steps can make all the difference to being a good neighbour. That’s why we’re supporting Noise Action Week.

“There’s a range of help and advice available to both dog owners and those experiencing noisy or continual barking. I’d encourage anyone in this situation to contact us for advice and support to help resolve the problem.

“North Lanarkshire has a great community spirit and we want this to continue.”

He advises: “Talk about it. Your neighbours may not even know about the problem and how it is affecting you. Stay calm, listen to your neighbour and give them some time to resolve the problem.”

Meanwhile dog owners are advised to “keep calm and try not to be defensive”.

Boredom, loneliness or separation anxiety could be to blame for excessive barking.

It’s also suggested that background noise can reduce a dog’s urge to bark, so “leaving a radio on could help stop the problem”.