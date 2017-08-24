Couple have a diamond day

A couple who have lived in Bishopbriggs for more than 55 years have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Moira and Harvey Calderwood marked six decades of marriage on Saturday, August 19, with a family meal, described as “a very happy occasion”.

They enjoyed a visit from Reverend Mark Johnston, the Lord Lieutenant’s representative, and were delioghted to recieve the traditional card from Buckingham Palace from Her Majesty the Queen.

Moira worked for many years with the Women’s Royal Voluntary Service (WRVS) at Stobhill hospital.

She carryied out a trolley service to the wards until the ‘Coffee Pot’ opened, which she ran for many years.

Harvey ran the family dairy business all his life untill retirement. Now they love spending time with their family including seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.