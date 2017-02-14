Couple wed nearly 55 years win Asda’s competition

A happy couple who have been married for almost 55 years have won Asda Bearsden’s competition to find the area’s longest married couples.

Ronald and Aileen Murison from Bearsden, who have been married for 53 years, were chosen as the winners of the ‘longest married couple’ search ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The couple caught each other’s eyes on the dancefloor in 1961 and married just a couple of years later in Balshagray Church on 21 June 1963.

Ron and Aileen have shared many happy memories through their years of marriage, none more so than growing their family, welcoming their daughter in 1964 and twin boys in 1966. Their family has now grown to include two beautiful grandchildren.

As the winners of the competition, the duo were welcomed into store and gifted with a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a selection of chocolates to enjoy on Valentine’s Day.

Aileen said: “Marriage is very different now than when we were young but we are still here for each other. I can’t believe that we have won the competition and hope our story proves to any young couples just starting out that it is possible to have a long and happy marriage.”

When asked what the secret to their success was, Aileen added: “Keeping active together but also having your own hobbies and interests is important. Both of us are regular golfers so we enjoy our time out on the course.”

June Kennedy, community champion at Asda Bearsden, said: “We were so happy to welcome Ronald and Aileen into the store to show our appreciation for their long and happy marriage.

“They are regular customers here at Asda Bearsden so it’s good to see that the pair still love each other as much as the day they first met.”