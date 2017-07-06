Craig’s amazing 10-day charity trek raises £40k

The manager of Boclair House Hotel in Bearsden has helped raise almost £40,000 for charity after walking the Great Wall of China.

Craig Haddow joined a team of 24 to tackle the challenge for HIT (Hospitality Industry Trust) Scotland.

The group exceeded their target of £30,000, raising just under £40,000.

They walked a proportion of the Great Wall, which amounted to 300 miles, in searing 39 degree heat on tricky and physically demanding terrain. Craig said the group had to have nerves of steel, learn to trust each other, and work as a team.

The trek took a total of 10 days. The tight timescale meant they had to walk for about 30 miles a day.

Craig said: “The heat and the sheer drops were the most difficult aspects of the walk and some of the team were also affected by vertigo.”

But there were many unforgettable highlights. These included, he said: “The sheer scale of the wall, the amazing views from the peaks and the variation in the condition of the wall, from tourist perfect to a pile of rubble”.

Craig added: “The aim of the trip was to raise as much money for HIT Scotland as we could, and I’m delighted we managed to not only achieve our target but exceed it considerably. To raise nearly £40,000 collectively is an amazing achievement.

“Importantly, all this money raised goes back into HIT Scotland to help grow the next generation of emerging talent in the hospitality industry.

“I’m very proud to have played a part and contributed to this amazing achievement”.

HIT Scotland provides scholarships for emerging talent in the hospitality industry.

For more on the fundraising feat, visit, https://mydonate.bt.com/events/hitthewall/301810.