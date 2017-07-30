Craig’s game on to join the Craiglang gang

He was the main man of the USA’s Late Late Show for more than ten years, but Glasgow-born Craig Ferguson is making tracks for Craiglang.

The darling of the cosmopolitan US smart set is jetting home to star in a show about a couple of quirky pensioners in a city housing scheme.

It will reportedly be the first time he’s been on Scottish television for 25 years, and has been inspired by a “hilarious” Still Game script sent to him by Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill.

Reading between the lines he’s looking for much more than money these days - having sorted that by becoming one of the highest-paid TV posts in America.

After stepping down from the Late Late Show in 2014 Craig, (55), has continued to host successful programmes, and there’s no sign that’s going to end.

But he apparently couldn’t resist the lure of appearing alongside Jack, Victor, Naveed, Isa and the rest of the Craiglang gang for at least one episode.

Filming for Still Game is already underway, and the new series will be screened later this year.