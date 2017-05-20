Appeal launched for Kirky assault victim Shaun

The cousin of a vulnerable young man who was brutally assaulted on Kirkintilloch’s Eastside has launched a £1,000 crowdfunding appeal.

Laura Murray hopes well-wishers will rally round to help victim Shaun Mechan (26) enjoy a much-needed holiday respite after his terrifying ordeal.

He was left with heavy facial bruising after he was beaten up at around 1am on Saturday last (May 13), and is said to have required special nose reconstruction surgery.

He had been on his way home from a nearby pub, where he had been socialising with friends but not drinking, when the unprovoked assault took place.

Thousands of people have commiserated on Facebook, and now Ms Murray has begun a crowdfunding campaign on Justgiving in a bid to raise funds to buy Shaun a holiday respite.

A taxi driver is said to have taken him home after the attack.

In her Justgiving appeal, Ms Murray says: “A week ago to shaun was attacked while walking home. He has learning difficulties.

“Shaun is the most caring gentle soul who didn’t deserve this.

I’m trying to raise funds for him so his parents can take him away to a caravan for a week to get him away from here, and give him a wee rest.

“He doesn’t go on many holidays so this would be a nice surprise for him if there’s any extra left over ill get him a tablet as he doesn’t have one, and it would be easier for him to use than a laptop.”

Ms Murray’s Justgiving page is at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Justice-for-shaun

.