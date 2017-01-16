Armed police attend southside primary school

Armed officers from Police Scotland are currently in attendance at St George’s RC Primary School in Glasgow’s Penilee area of the southside.

Officers were called to the school around 9am this morning (Monday, January 16) after gunshots were heard in the immediate vicinity.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 9.05am on Monday, police received a report of a firearm being discharged on Muirdyke Road in Penilee.

“Extensive inquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances of the incident. Additional patrols have been put in place.”

Although the force has mobilised an emergency task force including tracker dogs and the helicopter unit, they say there is no danger to the children.

More info as it becomes available.