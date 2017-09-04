Can you assist police with a robbery investigation?

Detectives have issued an image of a male they believe may be able to assist with an ongoing investigation into a robbery that occurred in the Trongate area of Glasgow on Friday, February 24.

Around 6.45am a robbery occurred within the Tesco store in the Trongate, which resulted in a three-figure sum of cash as well as cigarettes being stolen. Luckily no-one was injured during the incident.

Officers believe that the man shown in the image may have information that could assist them with their enquiries and would ask any members of the public who recognise him to contact them urgently. He is described as white, late 20’s to early 30’s, medium build with facial stubble. He has a distinctive tear drop tattoo under his right eye and tattoos on his right hand. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, black jogging trousers and black trainers with white at the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Glasgow Community Investigations Unit on 101 quoting reference number 0406 of 24 February 2017. Alternatively CRIMESTOPPERS can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.