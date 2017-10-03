Can you help police identify this man?

Detectives at City Centre Police Office are releasing an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a serious assault on Saturday, July 1.

Around 1.30am that Saturday morning, a 32 year-old man was seriously assaulted within The Savoy nightclub on Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow. He was treated for a head injury by medical staff and later received hospital treatment for his injuries.

Officers are keen to speak to the man in the image as they believe that he could assist them with their enquiries. He is described as white, of medium build with short dark hair. He was wearing a black short sleeved top.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image is asked to contact officers at City Centre Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 0457 of 1 July 2017. Alternatively CRIMESTOPPERS can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.