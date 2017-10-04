Did you witness city centre assault?

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault within a bar in Glasgow City Centre on Saturday, September 30.

Around 7.30pm a 32-year-old man walked into St Vincent’s Boston Irish Bar, where he became involved in an altercation with another man.

This male then attacked the victim, leaving him with a serious facial injury.

The suspect was removed from the premises by security staff and left in the company of a group of five or six men he’d been with.

The victim was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary and released after treatment.

The suspect is described as between 5’ 8” and 5’ 10”, medium to stocky build, and with closely shaved hair. He was wearing a shirt and tie.

Detective Constable Tara Hogan from Stewart Street CID said: “The bar would have been busy with other patrons at the time of the attack and I would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Stewart Street CID via 101 and quote incident number 4418/30. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”