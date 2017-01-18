Hunt for thieves who robbed man in Glasgow

Detectives have issuing a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to as part of an ongoing investigation into a robbery in Glasgow.

Around 12.40am on Saturday, August 13, a 22-year-old man was approached from behind and had his wallet stolen in Bridge Street, Glasgow. Officers released the image in the hope that someone will recognise them and contact the police. It is hoped these men will be able to assist them with their enquiries.

Police Scotland is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who recognises the men in the images to contact them at Helen Street Police Station via 101 or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be provided anonymously.