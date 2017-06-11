Man, 23, stabbed in Tollcross Park murder bid

Police are appealing for information after a 23-year-old man was stabbed in Glasgow’s Tollcross Park yesterday evening.

The attack happened at 6.40pm yesterday, when the victim and a 21-year-old were walking along a footpath near the local leisure centre.

The man was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

The 21 year-old was uninjured.

Police, who are treating the case as attempted murder, are appealing for anyone who was in Tollcross Park or Wellshot Road around the time of the incident to get in touch.

Officers are conducting enquiries in the Tollcross area and gathering CCTV footage.

Detective Sergeant John Semple said: “We need to know exactly what has happened and why, and we are still trying to piece together events which led to a man being assaulted.

“We believe the attack took place within Tollcross Park near to Wellshot Road, although both men came out of the park and sought help from a passing motorist.

“If you were in the park or the surrounding area in the early evening last night and saw or heard anything which you think may be related to this attack then please do get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call CID officers at Shettleston Police Station via 101, quoting reference number 3524 of 10 June 2017. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.