Man (51) beaten with baseball bats

A 51-year-old man was attacked with baseball bats in Chryston in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

Around 6.20am the victim was getting into his van in Campsie Place to head to work when he was chased by two unknown men wielding the bats.

The suspects then proceeded to attack him with the weapons before making off in an unknown vehicle in the direction of Lanrig Road towards Cumbernauld Road.

Emergency services were called and the victim was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to a head injury. Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

Detective Inspector Cammy Miller, from Coatbridge CID, said: “This was a targeted and brutal attack and it is absolutely vital that we find the despicable individuals involved.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area in the early hours of this morning who may have noticed anything out of the ordinary, or saw two men acting suspiciously, to please come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Coatbridge CID via 101 and quote incident number 0361 of Wednesday 15 November 2017. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”