Man could aid police hunt for assault culprit

Police have released images image of a man they wish to trace in connection with a

city centre assault back in January.

The attack happened near Shimmy nightclub in Glasgow’s Royal Exchange Square on Thursday, January 5.

The 19-year-old victim suffered a face injury in the attack, which happened at around 3.15am.

Detectives have issued CCTV images as well as video footage (see Glasgow Police FB page) of a man they believe may have information that could help their enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Finnigan from Stewart Street CID said: “This was a violent assault on a young man following a night out in the city centre, and it is vital that we find the individual responsible.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in Royal Exchange Square in the early hours of Thursday, January 5, who may have witnessed what happened to come forward.

“I would also ask the man pictured in the images, or anyone with information about his identity, to please get in touch as it is crucial that we speak to him as part of our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Stewart Street CID via 101 and quote incident number 0251 05/01/17.

Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”