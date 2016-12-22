Man on vandalism charge after incident in Kirkintilloch

A 22-year-old man has been charged with vandalism after an incident in Lammermoor Road in Kirkintilloch.
A shop window was damaged on Saturday, December 17 around 10.50pm.
He has also been charged with causing a disturbance.
