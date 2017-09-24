Man raped in early hours Trongate attack

A man was raped by another man in Glasgow’s Trongate area in the early hours of this morning.

The 22-year-old victim was attacked at around 3.40am in a lane between Parnie Street and the Trongate.

He had earlier left a nearby nightclub, and met a suspect who is described as black.

Extensive enquiries are now underway, and police are studying local CCTV footage and conducting door to door enquiries.

Detective Inspector David Reilly said: “The victim has been left extremely distressed by what happened and it is vital that we trace the individual responsible.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the surrounding area in the early hours of this morning who may have seen anything suspicious to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Public Protection Unit based at London Road via 101 and quote incident number 1051 of Sunday 24TH September 2017. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”