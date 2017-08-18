Masked car thieves threaten Robroyston man and rob him as he returns home from work

Three thugs threatened a Robroyston man with a weapon and demanded his car keys when he returned home from work in the early hours of the morning.

One of the men made off with the 43-year-old’s Mazda 6 car after the incident around 3am at Auchinleck Road on Thursday, August 17.

The other two drove away in a black Honda 4x4 vehicle.

Police said the man confronted the group after noticing them outside his property and officers are appealing for information.

The first man is described as white, in his 20s, 5ft11 to 6ft, of slim build and with facial hair. He was wearing a green puffa jacket and blue surgical gloves.

The second man is described as white, in his 20s, 5ft5 to 5ft6, of stocky build and with facial hair. He was wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up and blue surgical gloves.

The third man is described as white, in his 20s, 6ft, and was wearing a black balaclava with a white pattern, a dark hooded top and blue surgical gloves.

Detective Constable Megan Shields from the Community Investigation Unit based at Maryhill said:

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the Robroyston area in the early hours of Thursday morning, who may have noticed three men matching the above descriptions or the two cars driving in convoy, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Community Investigation Unit based at Maryhill via 101 and quote incident number 0265 of Thursday 17th August 2017.”